Over 2,000 pounds of pot hidden as 'foam pool toys' seized at Detroit-Windsor border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than a ton of marijuana labelled “foam pool toys” at the cargo facility at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP officials say the illicit cargo was seized along with the tractor trailer at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on May 11.

An x-ray scan of the inbound truck and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys, according to a CBP release.

Shipment manifested as foam pool toys seized by @CBP

officers in Detroit after discovering over 2,000lbs of #Marijuana concealed.



Full Details 👉 https://t.co/Lo0HvPrjio pic.twitter.com/c4mjnYPGEh — CBP Great Lakes (@CBPGreatLakes) May 19, 2022

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” said port director Devin Chamberlain. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

U.S. border press officer Kris Grogan says the driver was interviewed and returned to Canada.