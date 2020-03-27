Over 100 Chatham-Kent hospital staff in self-isolation
CKHA president and CEO Lori Marshall in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance officials say there are over 100 hospital staff members in self-isolation and one positive COVID-19 case in hospital.
The self-isolation is due to recent travel.
CKHA president and CEO Lori Marshall confirms 127 patients have gone to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Chatham.
There has been 23 required swab tests. Four people were sent to the Emergency Room.
There are 15 people waiting results.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday morning in Chatham-Kent, bringing the total to four.
The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit also confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 within the municipality on March 18.
Aside from the 100 hospital staff in self-isolation, 17 physicians are also in self-isolation.
CKHA officials note there are about 1,400 staff members at the hospital, with 250 physicians across Chatham-Kent.