WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Health Alliance officials say there are over 100 hospital staff members in self-isolation and one positive COVID-19 case in hospital.

The self-isolation is due to recent travel.

CKHA president and CEO Lori Marshall confirms 127 patients have gone to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Chatham.

There has been 23 required swab tests. Four people were sent to the Emergency Room.

There are 15 people waiting results.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday morning in Chatham-Kent, bringing the total to four.

The Chatham-Kent Public Health Unit also confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 within the municipality on March 18.

Aside from the 100 hospital staff in self-isolation, 17 physicians are also in self-isolation.

CKHA officials note there are about 1,400 staff members at the hospital, with 250 physicians across Chatham-Kent.