'Our home or yours': WSO details Fall 2021 concert season
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, August 31, 2021 12:37PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 31, 2021 12:56PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is ready hit the main stage once more at the Capital Theatre calling this years' performance season "Our Home or Yours."
Patrons can attend a concert in person or watch the live stream from home.
The live stream performances will be available to all subscribers for two weeks afterwards.
The Capital Theatre will enforce COVID-19 Safety Protocols:
- Proof of vaccination is required to attend in-person concerts.
- Patrons will be asked to complete an online COVID-19 screening questionnaire prior to visiting the theatre.
- All patrons, staff, musicians, crew, and volunteers are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre.
- Patrons will be seated to maintain social distancing.
- Hand-sanitization stations are available in the lobby, washrooms, and theatre.
- The Capitol Theatre concession and bar area will be closed at this time.
You'll find a full list of this years' schedule here.