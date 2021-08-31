WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is ready hit the main stage once more at the Capital Theatre calling this years' performance season "Our Home or Yours."

Patrons can attend a concert in person or watch the live stream from home.

The live stream performances will be available to all subscribers for two weeks afterwards.

The Capital Theatre will enforce COVID-19 Safety Protocols:

Proof of vaccination is required to attend in-person concerts.

Patrons will be asked to complete an online COVID-19 screening questionnaire prior to visiting the theatre.

All patrons, staff, musicians, crew, and volunteers are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre.

Patrons will be seated to maintain social distancing.

Hand-sanitization stations are available in the lobby, washrooms, and theatre.

The Capitol Theatre concession and bar area will be closed at this time.

You'll find a full list of this years' schedule here.