Advertisement
OPP seek person of interest in threats investigation in Leamington
Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:35AM EDT
OPP in Leamington released a photo of a person of interest. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating threats in Leamington.
Officers say it took place on Erie Street South.
Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest. OPP have released a photo of the person.
Please contact OPP in Leamington at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).