KINGSVILLE, Ont. – Essex County OPP have released the identity of a 37-year-old Leamington man who died after his vehicle collided with a tractor in Kingsville.

Remi Rioux, died after the crash at 8:30 p.m. Friday evening on Road 7 East.

The lone occupant driver of the farm tractor was not injured during the collision.

Road 7 East was closed overnight between North Talbot Road and Graham Side Road as the investigation was conducted by the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.