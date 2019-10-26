WINDSOR -- OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor in Kingsville, Ont.

The crash happened on Road 7 East around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was prounounced dead in hospital.

The operator of the farm tractor was not injured.

Road 7 East was closed from North Talbot Road to Graham Side Road for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit investigated.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.