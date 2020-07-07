WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying a suspect after a break-in and theft in Tecumseh.

Police say the man went to a home on South Talbot on Sunday, where he entered a garage and outbuildings.

Officers say he stole items, including a bicycle and bags.

This same man was also spotted later in the afternoon riding a bicycle in Essex.

Police have released video surveillance with hopes of identifying the suspect.

Please contact D/Const. Pauline Brockman of the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit at 519-971-3073 or pauline.brockman@opp.ca if you are able to identify this individual.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-8477 or report on-line at www.catchcrooks,com