WINDSOR -- A beloved community centre in west Windsor could see its pool closed and ice pad taken away as part of a new long-term vision for the city’s parks and recreational facilities.

It's one of the more controversial recommendations in a new 20-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan heading to city council on Monday night.

“It's been working for the last two and half, three years my kids have been coming here,” says Burhan Farooqi, a user of the west side facility.

There are 48 total recommendations in the document which outline modernization initiatives, youth outreach and potential community partnerships.

Three of those recommendations directly impact the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex and users are questioning the potential loss of their pool and ice pad.

“My daughter is in swimmer three, my kid is in swimmer one, so I will continue to use the facility, I like this facility,” says Farooqi. “If I have to go somewhere else, it is what it is, but unfortunately it's sad to see this program go and close down the facility and close down the pool.”

The plan looks to re-imagine the Adie Knox centre as a modernized community hub and recommends the arena be used as a dedicated year-round dry-floor space for lacrosse, ball hockey and other sports.

The proposal would also add a gymnasium, fitness centre and other community rooms.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante tells CTV News, the plan proposed to council is a good one — but sees closing the pool and ice pad as misguided.

“I think it’s a great vision and I think it should in addition to what already exists,” says Costante.

The first-year councillor notes the facility has been on the chopping block before and hopes council sees fit to keep the facility’s most popular elements intact.

“I absolutely hope that council does consider the community’s concerns, as they did in the past,” says Costante.

The plan outlines the transformation of the Adie Knox facility as a “high priority” item, with project timelines slated between 2020 and 2024.

The pool and ice hours would be re-allocated elsewhere, including at the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex in Ford City.

City council meets on Monday at 6 p.m.