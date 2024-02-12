OPP looking to identify driver who failed to remain at scene of crash

Police in Leamington are looking to identity the driver of a pickup truck who failed to remain at the scene of a collision that sent two people to hospital late last week.

According to Essex County OPP, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, members of the Leamington OPP detachment along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1400-block of Deer Run Road in the Municipality of Leamington.

The collision involved a sedan and a pickup truck, and both the driver and passenger of the sedan were transported to hospital.

Police said the pickup truck failed to remain at scene of the collision and was last observed travelling east bound on Deer Run Road.

OPP are looking to speak to the owner of a black Ford F-150 Lariat pickup truck that sustained heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).