

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a jogger suffered minor injuries after getting struck by a pickup truck that took off in Kingsville.

Police are looking for the driver of the truck.

The incident took place at about 7:10 p.m. on Division Street North in Kingsville.

A pedestrian was jogging northbound on Division Street North approaching Horwath Street in Kingsville when a newer dark grey Ford F-150 struck her with the driver's side front corner of the vehicle.

The truck then continued to turn northbound on Division Street North and left the scene. It is believed that the vehicle contained two occupants.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Kingsville OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 and ask for Const. Mike Baker.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.