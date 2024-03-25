WINDSOR
Windsor

OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake

Trailer park fire at Leisure Lake in Ruthven, Ont. (Source: Submitted to CTV News) Trailer park fire at Leisure Lake in Ruthven, Ont. (Source: Submitted to CTV News)


Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.

It happened at Leisure Lake Cottage and RV Resort.Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven. (Submitted to CTV News)

Police say the fire was to one trailer causing damage to a second trailer.

The Essex County Crime Unit is currently investigating in conjunction with the Leamington Fire Department.

