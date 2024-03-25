OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake

Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.

Police say the fire was to one trailer causing damage to a second trailer.

The Essex County Crime Unit is currently investigating in conjunction with the Leamington Fire Department.