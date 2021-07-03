Advertisement
OPP investigating small plane crash in Lakeshore, Ont., pilot suffers minor injuries
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 10:58AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 3, 2021 1:00PM EDT
Plane crash in Lakeshore, Ont. on July 3, 2021. (Essex OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are investigating a small plane crash and rollover in Lakeshore.
It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Lakeshore Road 302.
OPP say a small single-seater airplane was attempting to land on a private runway when the crashed occurred.
The 77-year-old pilot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The plane received moderate damage.
The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
