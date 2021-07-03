LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are investigating a small plane crash and rollover in Lakeshore.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of Lakeshore Road 302.

OPP say a small single-seater airplane was attempting to land on a private runway when the crashed occurred.

The 77-year-old pilot was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The plane received moderate damage.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified.