Police are investigating a second serious crash involving an ATV over the New Year’s weekend.

Essex OPP, the Lakeshore Fire Department and Essex Windsor EMS all responded to an all-terrain vehicle collision in Lakeshore around 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Police say a man and woman were operating an ATV on Big Creek when they collided with a bridge at Lakeshore Road 303 on Monday.

The man was not hurt, but police say the woman was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are investigating.

The incident follows a fatal crash involving a snowmobile and an ATV near Wallaceburg on Sunday.

Chatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old Brantford man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person, a 34-year-old Wallaceburg man, was seriously injured.

The investigation continues.