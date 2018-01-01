

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash near Wallaceburg.

The crash involved a snowmobile and ATV and the snowmobiler was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person was seriously injured.

The investigation continues.

There was another deadly crash in Oxford County on New Year’s Eve. OPP say 51-year-old Todd Smith died in a crash east of Tillsonburg.