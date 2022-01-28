OPP investigate after person found deceased in Leamington home

OPP officers are investigating after responding to a well-being check at a residence in Leamington where officers discovered a person dead inside the home.

Police say around 4:56 p.m. on Thursday officers responded to the check at a residence on Sturgeon Meadows Avenue.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a person deceased inside the residence.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit along with the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) investigated the incident with the assistance of the OPP West Region K9 and members of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Police say a post-mortem ordered by the coroner determined the cause of death is not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com