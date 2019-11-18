TECUMSEH, Ont. – Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a Subway restaurant in Tecumseh.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

OPP say police arrived within minutes and learned that the suspect entered the restaurant with his face covered, brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the employees.

The suspect fled out the rear of the building with a small amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as follows a white man, about five-feet nine inches tall and with a medium build. He was wearing gloves, blue jeans and a blue/grey hoodie with the hood up and tightened around the face.

The Essex County OPP major crime unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.