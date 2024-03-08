OPP hope to identify suspect after home invasion
Essex County OPP are asking for help identifying a suspect after a home invasion in Leamington.
On Saturday, Feb. 24, at 5:46 p.m., officers with the Leamington Detachment responded to a 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West.
Police say three individuals attended a residence and forcibly gained entry. Once inside, two occupants of the home were allegedly assaulted by the suspects.
The three suspects then fled from the home into a four-door pick up truck, white in colour.
- tall white male, green or yellow construction vest, dark boots, light brown hair, brown eyes
- tall white male, dark brown hair, medium build
- short white male, medium build
Investigators have obtained a photo of one of the suspects and of a white Ram 1500 pick up truck believed to be involved in this incident. There is text on the side door that reads "Green Landscaping Plus".
If anyone can identify the individual or have information about the vehicle, they are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stopper at 1-8000-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
