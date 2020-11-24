WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local business owner is partnering with more than 20 businesses and the #shinebrightYQG movement to keep Windsor warm this winter.

Marsia Guerrero the owner of JG Drywall and founder of Operation Keep Windsor Warm yet is hoping to make this year the biggest yet. Gloves, hats, winter pants, boots and scarves will be distributed to families in need in early December.

As part of the #shinebrightYQG Million Miracle Challenge, Guerrero and volunteers will also be helping the community by collecting food like roasts, turkeys and hams.

Coat drop off will be held at JG Drywall and Painting Inc at 3750 Walker Road Unit 1 Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or any of the partner organizations.

Collections for Operation Keep Windsor Warm has already started and will continue until Dec. 14 at the following locations: