Operation Keep Windsor Warm to collect winter clothes for local families
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local business owner is partnering with more than 20 businesses and the #shinebrightYQG movement to keep Windsor warm this winter.
Marsia Guerrero the owner of JG Drywall and founder of Operation Keep Windsor Warm yet is hoping to make this year the biggest yet. Gloves, hats, winter pants, boots and scarves will be distributed to families in need in early December.
As part of the #shinebrightYQG Million Miracle Challenge, Guerrero and volunteers will also be helping the community by collecting food like roasts, turkeys and hams.
Coat drop off will be held at JG Drywall and Painting Inc at 3750 Walker Road Unit 1 Monday to Friday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or any of the partner organizations.
Collections for Operation Keep Windsor Warm has already started and will continue until Dec. 14 at the following locations:
- Luxe-Tique Nail Studio- 2435 Dougall Ave
- Walker Road Pharmacy- 3538 Walker Road
- Riverside family fitness -6700 Wyandotte
- Solera- 12033 Tecumseh Rd E
- Envii Hair Studio -2814 Howard Ave
- Hercs.windsor- 650 division Road Unit 110
- Lashmere Loft- 2605 Howard
- Quality Molds lakeshore - 466 Silver Creek
- Rob Dodge Garage - 1020 County Rd 22
- Toys R Us - 3039 Howard Ave
- Apartment building - 2575 Roseville Garden
- Ag Boxfit/ Border City Boxing- 1072 Drouillard Rd
- Heron Terrace - 11550 McNorton St
- ABC Nursery - 3335 Banwell Rd
- Kinder Academy Unit B - 3511 Walker Rd
- Meal Prep Company- 3850 Dougal Ave
- Bullseye Pizza - 214 Lauzon Rd
- Bullseye Pizza -979 Front Rd
- Rose City Ford -6333 Tecumseh Rd E
- Macro Foods (Windsor) at all 3 locations: 1389 Wyandotte St E, 25 Amy croft Dr, 6000 Malden Rd LaSalle