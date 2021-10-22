Ontario to release long-term COVID-19 reopening plan: What it means for Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor-Essex restaurants and gyms could be free from capacity limits once Ontario transitions out of Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore are expected to announce Ontario’s plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term at a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

CTV News Toronto learned on Thursday that capacity restrictions for restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday. Multiple sources said that Ford’s cabinet also discussed when to dial back mandatory masking policies in public settings.

Acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said earlier this week they are waiting to hear what the direction is from the province on further loosening of restrictions.

“We try to provide the best possible guidance that we can related to the location situation to the people of Windsor-Essex as well,” said Nesathurai.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released it’s local epidemiological summary on Thursday, showing improvement in key indicators and a decrease in cases among school-age children.

The per cent positivity for testing is at 3.6 per cent in Windsor-Essex, a slight decrease from last week. It is the second highest per cent positivity in the province.

The local case rate per 100,000 declined to 45.8 for the most recent seven days. That’s a decreased from 47 the previous week. It’s the fifth highest case rate in the province, which is better than last week when the region was third.

Cabinet was also considering an opt-in proof of vaccination policy for certain sectors of the economy, which would allow establishments to be at full capacity as long as they require customers or guests to be fully vaccinated.

