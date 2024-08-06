WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers recognized with Gold Hermes Award

    A file image of a greenhouse. (Source: Getty Images) A file image of a greenhouse. (Source: Getty Images)
    Share

    Leamington’s Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.

    OGVG is the biggest exporter of greenhouse-grown produce in North America.

    The Greenhouse Goodness campaign was launched in the U.S. to educate on the benefits of greenhouse-grown produce, like cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes.

    “The Greenhouse Goodness campaign highlights the high standards and innovative practices that go into every step of the processes of our growers,” said Executive Director Richard Lee.

    “We are dedicated to continuing our efforts in educating consumers and promoting the advantages of greenhouse-grown produce while reinforcing our position as an industry leader.”

    According to OGVG, the campaign focussed on Greenhouse Goodness giving nutritious, fresh and sustainable produce to consumers. It added consumers can expect consistent quality every time.

    The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition for those involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. There were more than 6,500 entries across the world.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News