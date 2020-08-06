WINDSOR, ONT. -- A report concerning an investigation into the Windsor Police Services and police board launched two years ago is expected to be released this week.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission initiated the investigation under section 25 of the Police Services Act in May 2018 after receiving multiple complaints from members of WPS between January 2018 and April 2018.

The complaints were said to raise serious concerns about the workplace environment, administration and oversight provided by the Windsor Police Services Board.

The commission said at the time it decided to conduct the investigation into a number of issues including promotional processes, hiring processes, whether the board is appropriately involved about administration issues relating to its mandate, and whether a “poisoned work environment” has been created, among others.

The OCPC was also investigating allegations of harassment, the 911 call from former police chief Al Frederick’s home in November 2018, and why charges did not ensue following an incident concerning two off duty police officers at a local golf course in 2016.

The findings of the OCPC’s investigation are expected to be released in a final report on Friday.