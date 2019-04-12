

CTV Windsor





Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s frustrated information is leaking out about police commission investigations while he can’t say anything.

Dilkens spoke on AM800’s Morning Drive, saying he's disappointed information is leaking out regarding the Ontario Civilian Police Commission investigations dealing with the Windsor Police Service.

The OCPC is investigating at least four complaints against Windsor police, including hiring practices, allegations of harassment, the 911 call from police chief Al Frederick’s home last November and why charges did not proceed in an incident involving two off duty police officers at a local golf course in 2016.

At the request of the OCPC, Dilkens says the city and the police board can’t talk about the investigations.

All groups involved received the same request, but Dilkens says it appears some of the complainants are leaking information.

"It's very frustrating to sit here like the whipping boy and be continually hit in the head and not being able to come out and have a full some and frank discussion with my community but I am following the rules of the game," says Dilkens. "I'm following them, others who are making complaints are not because they were asked to do the same thing but somehow things are getting leaked out."

Dilkens says he would like to talk about the investigation, but he feels muzzled.

"But unfortunately I can't because the OCPC has really muzzled us and said you cannot talk about who the complainants are to the OCPC and we asked you don't say anything to jeopardize anything related to the investigation," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says he has a meeting setup in a couple of weeks with the OCPC.

“I've asked for that meeting to light a fire under them to say get this investigation done because we want the results," says Dilkens. "We want this to be open and transparent and if there are improvements to be made, let's make those improvements.”

Dilkens has said an OPP report into the investigation of the 911 call from Frederick's home has concluded the situation was handled appropriately.