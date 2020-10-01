WINDSOR, ONT. -- As other parts of the province experience spikes in COVID-19 cases, there is only new case in Windsor-Essex on Thursday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The region has had a total of 2,664 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2544 people who have recovered.

The new case in Windsor-Essex is travel-related outside of the country.

There are 44 active cases and one person is in hospital.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

WECHU says there are no workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.