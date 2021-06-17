WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

This is the second day in a row of single-digit new case counts. The region reported nine new cases on Wednesday.

There are 72 cases that are currently active, including 22 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.

The health unit says there are eight people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,753 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,248 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

WECHU says that seven new cases were reported Wednesday, but due to data clean up of historical cases, a true overall increase of two was observed in the case counts.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF CASES:

1 case is community acquired

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is travel-related outside of North America

1 case is still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

266,864 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

171,412 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

95,452 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 362,316 doses have been administered to WEC residents

There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Thursday. The next livestream will be on Friday.