WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,751 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,229 people who have recovered.

There are 89 cases that are currently active, including 28 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.

“We are in a much better position, I am very very happy,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

There are 10 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.

WECHU says four charges were issued over the weekend for mask non-compliance and indoor dining violations.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

6 cases are community acquired

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: