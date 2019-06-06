

CTV Windsor





A man who suffered critical injuries at a Windsor house fire has succumbed to his injuries.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 969 Moy Ave.

“Fire personnel located one party outside the structure and then were advised there was a second occupant within the main floor of the dwelling,” said Jason Williams of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

The man rescued from inside the home was transferred to a hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries. His father was treated for smoke inhalation and later released from Windsor Regional Hospital.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.

Neighbours said the fire was big and smoke filled the neighbourhood for some time.

“You could visibly see the flames through the windows,” said Morano. “The whole inside of the house looked like it was engulfed in flames."

Windsor Fire and Rescue determined careless smoking was the cause of the fire and the blaze caused $150,000 in damage to the home and its contents.