Woman dies after Windsor apartment fire
Police are on scene at the Parkwood Manor Seniors Apartment at 3015 Temple Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:19AM EDT
Windsor fire officials say a woman has died after an apartment fire.
Firefighters were called to Parkwood Manor Seniors Apartment at 3015 Temple Dr. early Monday morning.
On Wednesday, fire officials confirmed the woman succumbed to injuries sustained at the time of the incident.
Officials say the fire started in a second-floor apartment unit, in the bedroom.
The cause was careless smoking. Damage is estimated at $200,000.