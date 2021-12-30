One in custody, homicide under investigation in east Windsor

Windsor police are investigating a homicide in the area of Forest Glade Drive and Wildwood Drive on Wednesday.

Few details have been released but officials say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

A suspect is in custody and an investigation by the Major Crime Unit continues.

Forest Glade was closed from Lauzon Road to Wildwood for several hours Wednesday for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.

Further details are expected to be released Thursday.