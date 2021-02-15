WINDSOR, ONT. -- Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Windsor spiked 5.9 per cent this month – the largest monthly growth rate in the country.

According to PadMapper’s February 2021 Canadian Rent Report, the rental cost for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,080, making Windsor the 18th priciest market in Canada.

The PadMapper report analyzes rental data from hundreds of active listings in the country, which are then aggregated monthly to find the median asking rents for the most popular metro areas.

Windsor, Kitchener, Ont., and Halifax N.S. were listed as those with the largest monthly changes in February.

While the cost of a one-bedroom in the Rose City climbed, the cost of a two-bedroom has gone down 3.7 per cent. Rent for a two-bedroom is cited at $1,310.

With Windsor in the 18th spot of 23 cities, it sits ahead of Winnipeg, Man., Edmonton, Alta., Saskatoon, Sask., Quebec, Que., Regina, Sask., and St. John’s, Nfld.

Vancouver, B.C. holds the top spot for highest rent costs with Toronto, Ont. in second.