WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Olympic diving trials to be held in Windsor

    International Aquatics and Training Centre reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 31 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV News) International Aquatics and Training Centre reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 31 2020. (Chris Campbell/CTV News)
    Divers from across Canada will splash their way into Windsor for this year's Canadian diving trials and summer national championships.

    Over three days, close to 50 of Canada’s top divers will compete for national titles and the honour of representing Team Canada in the men's and women's 10m and women's 3m events at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games.

    This is the first time Windsor will host an Olympic trial since 2008. The University of Windsor was the backdrop for the national track and field championships in uly of 2008.

    The event will take place May 17 to 19 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

