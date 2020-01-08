The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says bids will be accepted from companies interested in taking over day-to-day operations from Windsor’s casino.

The OLG says it intends to add the Windsor Gaming Bundle, which consists of the Windsor casino, to its modernization procurement process.

"Launching a competitive procurement to select a long-term service provider for the Windsor Gaming Bundle will complete OLG's modernization of the Ontario gaming marketplace," said Stephen Rigby, OLG's president and Chief Executive Officer. "It will also help protect the long-term competitiveness of the Windsor market."

In order to include the Windsor Gaming Bundle in modernization, OLG has entered into a three-year agreement to extend its existing contract with the current operator, Caesars Entertainment Windsor Limited, beyond July 31, 2020.

OLG officials say they will take that time to conduct a fair and competitive procurement process for the Windsor Gaming Bundle and transition the day-to-day operations to the successful proponent.

If the casino changes hands, the new operator must retain employees for at least 12 months, once it takes over operation of the site in mid-2023.

The OLG says the 12-month retention period is consistent with all other Gaming Bundles in Ontario.

OLG expects to release a Request for Pre-Qualification (RFPQ) for the Windsor Gaming Bundle by fall 2020.