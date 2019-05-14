

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor guests, employees and community leaders took a trip down memory lane while celebrating 25 years of gaming in Windsor.

Regional President Kevin Laforet looked back at the property’s history on Tuesday.

“The evolution of our property over the last 25 years has been a testament to our commitment to the community where we live, work and play,” said Laforet. “When we opened in 1994 as the first commercial casino in the province, it dramatically and positively changed the Windsor-Essex landscape for years to come.

Laforet says the casino remains the number one trip motivator for our region and has provided employment to thousands and supported the community through corporate giving and charitable investments.

Lori Sullivan, chief operating officer of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, joined Laforet in the celebration on Tuesday.

“OLG is proud to have been on this 25-year gaming journey with the Caesars Windsor team,” said Sullivan. “Over the last quarter century, Windsor has received more than $87 million from OLG for being a host gaming community with those funds being used for many local improvements benefitting the people of Windsor.”

Caesars Windsor announced a year-long celebration of giving back to the community through their Cares corporate giving and HERO volunteer programs.

“Caesars Windsor’s commitment to the city goes far beyond our economic and tourism impact,” said Laforet. “For 25 years we have been a proud community leader, investing more than $15 million to better our community through our Caesars Windsor Cares program and our employees have donated more than 100,000 hours of their time to make a positive impact.”

Throughout their celebratory year, Caesars Windsor will partner with United Way and several non-profit partners for multiple HERO Acts of Kindness throughout the city, continuing with their tradition of giving back through volunteerism.