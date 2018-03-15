

The application from the Town of Amherstburg to switch police forces to Windsor police is under review by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

The OCPC received the application earlier this week after council voted 3-2 to switch to Windsor Police on February 26th.

Amherstburg is seeking a 20-year contract with Windsor Police that would begin next year, however final approval from the commission is needed.

Estimates say the town would save roughly $16-million by switching forces.