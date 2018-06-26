

CTV Windsor





Policing in Amherstburg is once again being discussed in the town.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission is holding scheduled public meetings and submissions at The Libro Centre from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The meetings are part of the application for Windsor police to take over Amerstburg's police services Jan. 1, 2019.

The town submitted the application on March 12.

It's estimated the 20-year contract could save the town as much as $16-million.

However the commission must determine the proposal will ensure adequate and effective policing services.