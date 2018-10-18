Damage estimated at $125K for Tecumseh house fire
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 1413 Bedell in Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Courtesy Tecumseh Fire)
Tecumseh fire officials say a fire caused $125,000 in damage to a home on Bedell Street.
Crews were called to the blaze at 1413 Bedell around 12:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke and fire were showing through the roof when firefighters arrived.
There were no injuries reported, but one person has been displaced.
An investigator was called to the scene.
The cause is listed as undetermined.