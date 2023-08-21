NPT pilot program extended another six months

The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) announced Monday the Nurse Police Team (NPT) joint pilot program aimed at supporting those with substance use disorders and other challenges has been extended for another six months.

Over the first 14 weeks of the pilot program, which launched in May 2023, the nurse-police teams handled 374 calls for service, referred 253 people to community resources, and threated 36 substance related wounds, police said in a news release.

Police say the proactive care allowed for about 147 patients to be diverted from the emergency room.

“We are excited to continue this important partnership with the Windsor Regional Hospital. The extension of the NPT program will enable us to provide desperately needed help to some of our city’s most vulnerable people and improve the overall safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community,” said WPS acting deputy chief of operations Jason Crowley.

The program pairs nursing professionals with frontline police officers to offer care to people in need and connect them to the right support services. The initiative aims to provide more meaningful treatment and support while steering people away from the criminal justice system and hospital emergency departments.

Windsor Regional Hospital and WPS say both organizations continue to work with local and provincial partners to gain long-term funding for the project.

“This partnership highlights the need to think differently about the higher risk populations we serve,” said, David Musyj, WRH president and CEO. “As a system, we need to modify our hours of operation and look to meeting with these populations where they are, instead of requiring them to attend a fixed address.”

The NPT program runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 1p.m. and 1 a.m.