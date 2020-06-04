WINDSOR, ONT. -- Race teams with the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association (LHRA) aren’t phased by being left out of a prime-time slot for horse racing on TSN.

The network has inked a deal with Woodbine Entertainment to broadcast thoroughbred and standardbred races, every Thursday in the summer, starting June 11.

Essex County harness horse racers aren’t disappointed; they see it as a golden opportunity.

“To have TSN start putting these on TV, it will get a lot of interest out there,” Says Tom Bain, board member with the LHRA.

“It’s a real opportunity and we’re gonna move in that direction, start capitalizing on it,” he adds.

Bain tells CTV News they are already working on a plan to put races from Leamington Raceway online for fans to watch and bet on their favourite horses.

“Previously we would show a race and then there would be nothing. Now we’re gonna put on a complete program, there will be interviews with drivers, with trainers, horse owners,” according to Bain.

For now, fans are not allowed at Ontario racetracks because of the emergency orders requiring physically distancing because of COVID-19.

But if they can get their races online, fans can wager there as well.

And that’s good news for racers like Mark Williams.

“It’s a difficult time, this will allow us to have a chance to still continue keeping our jobs and making a living and keeping the horse population alive,” says Williams.

Both Bain and Williams are hoping their planning won’t be necessary, come their season opener the first weekend in August.

“We’re hoping to have people back in the stands by August 1st,” he adds.

Bain says safety is their main concern.

“If it’s not going to be possible and we’re not at that stage, we wanna be ready with step two,” says Bain.