Non-profit Kind Minds ready to open second home for people with intellectual disabilities
For 21-year-old Brandon Poore, the opportunity of living in his own space — where he can gain some independence from his parents — has been limited to a dream.
However, that dream will soon become reality.
That’s because he will become one of the residents of a home in Forest Glade, recently purchased by Kind Minds.
It’s the second home of its kind, owned by the non-profit organization. On Sunday, people were given the opportunity to get a first-hand look inside the property during an open house.
Earlier this year, Kind Minds opened its first supporting living home in Windsor’s Fountainbleu neighbourhood.
While the Fountainbleu home is solely for women, the Forest Glade property will be occupied by men.
During an open house Sunday, Poore had the opportunity to tour his soon-to-be home. He tells CTV News Windsor he’s been trying to find a place of his own since February — but it’s been challenging.
“Because there’s not a whole lot of affordable houses in Windsor-Essex,” said Poore.
That’s exactly the gap Kind Minds is trying to fill through its two homes, according to co-founder Jessica Gaudette.
“We’re trying to target the population who might not get their chance on a waitlist that is decades long and so we’re trying to offer a model and a step towards independent living,” she says.
Kind Minds runs a program for the residents at its two homes where volunteers come in and assist them with general life skills.
For Gaudette, residents of the second home will reap the rewards of lessons learned from the non-profit organization’s experience with the first home.
“We definitely have ironed out…when we need our volunteers there which we’ve decided works best in the evenings instead of splitting them between a morning and evening shift,” says Gaudette, adding Kind Minds provides meals for all of its residents.
She adds, “But one of the other challenges was with grocery shopping, looking at what works for the residents and how to budget.”
According to Gaudette, Kind Minds has hired a housekeeper to help with linen changes “so the residents have a more hygienic home to live.”
The need for homes which accommodate this demographic is high, she adds.
“Individuals who are high functioning may not be accepted into a home where they would require more needs as well,” she says. “So we’re trying to fill that gap and provide them an opportunity to live outside their parents’ homes.”
As for Poore, he says while he is excited to live on his own, his parents will remain close by, able to watch him accomplish his goals.
“Have a job. Do some community things. I’m feeling great,” he says.
Applications are open for anyone interested in becoming a tenant of Kind Minds’ Forest Glade home.
The organization’s female home in Fountainbleu also has one room available.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the fatality of one of their own.
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
Despite warming temperatures, Arctic lakes are disappearing – here's why
According to new research, 82 per cent of the Arctic has gotten drier over the last 20 years and the reason why could come as a surprise.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Storm chaser: Powerful hurricanes are not just an American phenomenon
Out of 24 hurricanes Mark Robinson, a meteorologist, has tracked, post-tropical storm Fiona was the most intense Canadian hurricane he’s seen and he’s warning these storms are not just American phenomena.
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
Kitchener
-
'Everyone was out': Homecoming returns in full force to Waterloo region
On the morning after homecoming weekend in Waterloo’s university district, a group of environmentalists called the EcoHawks walked around picking up garbage left over from parties in the area.
-
Crowds gather for 18th annual Kitchener fallen firefighter memorial service
Near the streets of the Civic Centre Park in Kitchener, a march to remember firefighters gone too soon took place on Sunday morning. Family members, friends, and colleagues gathered to remember the lives and legacies of their loved ones.
-
Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
London
-
Public asked to avoid Meaford Marina for police investigation
Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to avoid the Meaford Marina Sunday due to an ongoing police investigation involving a submerged vehicle. It is currently unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.
-
Workplace injury sends one to hospital in Huron County, OPP investigating
OPP are investigating Sunday after a hydro worker suffered life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted just east of Wingham, Ont.
-
Collision on Highway 401 claims one life early Sunday morning
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Thames Centre, Ont. claimed the life of one person in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to OPP. The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Elgin Road have since been reopened.
Barrie
-
Body of missing woman reportedly swept out to sea in N.L. recovered: RCMP
The body of a missing 73-year-old woman has been recovered after police in Newfoundland received a report she had been swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Barrie's Iranian community demonstrates in support of protesters in Iran
Dozens gathered in solidarity at Barrie’s waterfront Saturday, joining protests around the world following the suspicious death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman.
-
OPP lay numerous charges as unsanctioned rally hits Wasaga Beach
Provincial police have laid numerous charges in Wasaga Beach as a major car rally is returning to the town this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place in Sudbury
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the afternoon on Sunday. People gathered in memory of their family and friends who have passed away at the hospice, while raising some much needed funds.
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000
Nearly 400 participants either ran or walked 1 mile, 5km, 6km or 10km in support of North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
Commission to hold public hearings on federal riding boundary changes
Time is running out to stop the proposed federal riding boundary changes in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents rally in solidarity with Iranians over woman's death
The death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died while in the custody of the morality police after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely, sparked outrage in Ottawa's Iranian community.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Toronto charity questions why feds chose only one aid agency to match Fiona donations
A Toronto charity with expertise in disaster relief is questioning why the federal government is offering to match donations to just one registered charity providing relief in the aftermath of tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg
Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.
-
Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East
Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Calgary
-
Calgary Church will repaint its doors following consultation with Indigenous communities
Calgary’s Grace Presbyterian Church was one of nearly a dozen churches in the city vandalized with red paint last year, following the discovery of unmarked graves across the country containing the remains of children who attended residential schools.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
-
O'kosi explores the ripple effect of signing Treaty 7 in 1877
There's no Blackfoot word for cousins.
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
No sour grapes at Little Italy's Festa dell'Uva
The Festa dell'Uva, or grape festival, celebrated Italian culture with food, wine and a grape crushing competition in downtown Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'Finding Easter eggs': Vancouver history teacher compiling local film history on YouTube
Since August, Chris Banks has been cutting together compilations of scenes from movies shot in Vancouver and posting them on his YouTube channel alongside facts and history about the locations captured on film.
-
Police say alcohol was a factor in driver running over man at Kelowna homeless camp
Police in Kelowna say they have arrested a driver who ran over a man at a homeless encampment in the city overnight.
-
Surrey, B.C., nurse suspended 4 months for performing 'religious ritual' on client
A Surrey nurse has had his registration suspended for four months for performing "a religious ritual" on a client without informed consent.