

CTV Windsor





There will not be a recount in the deputy mayor's race in Amherstburg.

Diane Pouget lost to Leo Meloche by only four votes in Monday’s municipal election. Meloche had 2579 total votes while Pouget finished with 2575.

On Tuesday, Pouget went to town hall asking for a recount of the official results. But her request was denied.

Town officials say a recount is undertaken automatically if there is a tie. Otherwise, there's no policy on the books in Amherstburg.

Pouget, a veteran councillor, still has 30 days to file an appeal to the superior court.

Pouget tells CTV News she has been in contact with her lawyer.