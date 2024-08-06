WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No major watershed concerns despite rain: LTVCA

    The Thames River flooded on July 18, 2024 in downtown Chatham. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The Thames River flooded on July 18, 2024 in downtown Chatham. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has released a statement regarding rain in the region.

    It said there isn’t much reason to be concerned.

    Parts of the region have seen upwards of 50 millimetres, but the rain is moving out of the region and expected to end before Wednesday morning.

    Due to the rain, some ponding will have occurred in low areas and smaller watercourses, streams, and ditches could see water overflowing.

    “At this time, the LTVCA does not expect to have to operate the McGregor Creek Diversion Channel at Chatham, but is prepared to do so if necessary,” said a news release.

    “Water levels should be expected to remain elevated into tomorrow afternoon.”

    Water is expected to rise in the Thames River, but not enough to overflow.

    “It is not expected to rise up enough to have to be concerned with the rising water levels or the water in the overbanks. Flooding from the river is not expected at this time.”

    The LTVCA reminds everyone to remain cautious around waterways and avoid the river, ditches, and streams. Children and animals should especially be kept away from the water.

