WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No injuries reported in apartment fire

    Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West on Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West on Aug. 10, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to a small fire in the 900-block of Pelissier Street, near Erie Street West.

    Smoke could be seen coming from ground level windows inside the Pelissier Apartments before 2:30 p.m.

    Essex Windsor EMS and Windsor police also attended the scene.

    Officials tell CTV News the fire was contained to a single unit and that nobody was injured, noting the apartment was empty.

