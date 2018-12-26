No injuries following Christmas Day garage fire in Leamington
Leamington firefighters responded to a garage fire at a home on Mersea Road 8 on December 25, 2018 ( photo courtesy of the Leamington Fire Department @LeamingtonFire1 )
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:50AM EST
Damage is pegged at $60,000 following a garage fire in Leamington.
It happened at a home in the 700 block of Mersea Road 8 on Christmas Day
No residents or pets were injured.
Fire investigators determined a heat lamp in the dog house next to the garage started the blaze.