No injuries after vehicle fire in Windsor: OPP

No one was injured after a vehicle caught fire in south Windsor Sunday afternoon.

A witness from the scene told CTV News a family managed to escape the vehicle that caught fire around 2 p.m. in the area of Cabana Road and Huron Church Road unharmed.

OPP say there was no collision involved and Windsor fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Video from the scene shows firefighters hosing downt the fully engulfed vehicle with plums of black smoke emitting from the area.

Police confirm there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.