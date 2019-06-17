

Windsor police say a 47-year-old man was found with suspected methamphetamine after attempting to flee a RIDE program.

Officers say the Windsor man was arrested and faces several charges.

On Saturday, a traffic officer was stationed on St. Luke Road, as part of the RIDE program set up on Wyandotte Street East.

Shortly after midnight, a blue Honda motorcycle approached the officers location and was directed to stop.

Police say the driver initially stopped, however attempted to flee the area prior to officers being able to confirm the motorcyclist's sobriety.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle as he was fleeing the area and a foot pursuit ensued.

The officer attempted to place the man under arrest, however the suspect reportedly resisted and continued running towards Edna Street.

Several other officers converged into the area and the suspect was arrested after a brief struggle and deployment of a Conducted Energy Weapon.

Through Investigation, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and a quantity of Canadian currency was located and seized. The suspect was also found to be a prohibited driver.

Jackie Burkoski, 47 from Windsor, is charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest and five counts of prohibited driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.