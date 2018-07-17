

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit report says there will be no charges laid against Chatham-Kent police officers after a man set himself on fire.

In the late evening of June 30, 2017, Chatham-Kent officers attended a residence to do a well-being check on a 43-year-old man.

Officers located the man in the backyard, and attempted to engage with him.

During the encounter, the SIU says the man doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire.

The man suffered serious burns to a significant portion of his body and was eventually airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

SIU director Tony Loparco has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the officers in relation to the third degree burns sustained by the man.

The Director’s Report was delivered to the Attorney General, as is required by law under the Police Services Act.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.