WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 31 in the agri-farm sector.

Seven of the new cases are close contacts of community cases and eight are still under investigation.

As of Thursday, there were 1,771 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 1141 people who have recovered.

There are outbreaks at five workplaces, including a manufacturing facility in Leamington, one agricultural facility in Leamington and three agricultural facilities in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Riverside Place and Devonshire Retirement Residence.