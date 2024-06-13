NICU graduates to reunite with hospital staff

NICU graduates and their families have a chance to reunite with Windsor Regional Hospital staff.

The Windsor Regional Hospital NICU Family Advisory Care Team and Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation are inviting all NICU graduates and their families to attend a special event in LaSalle this weekend.

The annual NICU Graduate Picnic kicks off Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. running until 1 p.m. at the covered outdoor pavilion, splash pad and adjoining accessible playground at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. A newborn baby is in a knitted football cacoon. Photo submitted by Windsor Regional Hospital.

The event gives NICU graduates a chance to reunite with the nurses and doctors who helped save their lives as premature or sick infants. Plenty of family friendly activities are planned including crafts, face painting, story time and a photo booth.