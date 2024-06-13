WINDSOR
Windsor

    • NICU graduates to reunite with hospital staff

    Volunteer Diana Learn cuddles baby Evelina in the NICU at Windsor Regional Hospital on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital) Volunteer Diana Learn cuddles baby Evelina in the NICU at Windsor Regional Hospital on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital)
    Share

    NICU graduates and their families have a chance to reunite with Windsor Regional Hospital staff.

    The Windsor Regional Hospital NICU Family Advisory Care Team and Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation are inviting all NICU graduates and their families to attend a special event in LaSalle this weekend.

    The annual NICU Graduate Picnic kicks off Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. running until 1 p.m. at the covered outdoor pavilion, splash pad and adjoining accessible playground at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.A newborn baby is in a knitted football cacoon. Photo submitted by Windsor Regional Hospital.

    The event gives NICU graduates a chance to reunite with the nurses and doctors who helped save their lives as premature or sick infants. Plenty of family friendly activities are planned including crafts, face painting, story time and a photo booth.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News