

Ricardo Veneza and Chris Campbell , CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls is pushing back against the criticism targeted at his party and a Kingsville winery that spread like wildfire on Monday.

So it’s not “cool” for a local business to donate to a political party because of the good things the Ford government is doing for Ontario? You want to boycott Pelee Island Winery as punishment? What about unions who use union dues to donate to the NDP and Liberals? Double std? — Rick Nicholls (@RickNichollsCKL) July 30, 2019

A trending topic on Twitter, #BoycottPeleeWinery, which called for the boycott of Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville, became the most popular subject on the social media platform in Canada on Monday.

Many users were upset by donations made to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario by the winery’s president Walter Schmoranz, totaling $2,050 — arguing the donations were another example of “cronyism” displayed by the Doug Ford-led government.

One of donations was made just weeks before a video was released on Premier Ford’s taxpayer-funded personal communications service ‘Ontario News Now.’

Great Ontario wines like @PeleeWinery will be coming to convenience stores near you! pic.twitter.com/0VDPl7jO40 — Ontario News Now (@OntarioNewsNow) July 28, 2019

Both the premier and Nicholls appeared in the video which encouraged people to buy wine from the Kingsville producer.

“So what?” asked Nicholls of the video’s timing. “The fact we happened to be down there? This was in the making long before.”

Nicholls feels calls for a boycott are out of line.

“He produces a good product and as a result of that he’s adding to the economy, what more could you ask? The fact he chooses on a personal note to donate to a particular party, that’s his business,” said Nicholls. “It’s nobody else’s business.”

Toronto publication Queen’s Park Today reports Ontario News Now has highlighted four other businesses run by contributors to the PC Party.