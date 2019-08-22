Three dedicated NEXUS eGate lanes are now available to NEXUS members at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Transit Company announced the changes on Wednesday.

NEXUS eGate technology allows border services officers to remotely process Canada-bound NEXUS members from inside a CBSA port of entry office through the use of radio-frequency identification, closed-circuit television, and voice over Internet Protocol.

“NEXUS eGate lanes allow the Canada Border Services Agency to improve service delivery for Trusted Travellers by extending the hours of operation and using technology to efficiently screen low-risk travelers,” says Christine Durocher, regional director general for the CBSA Southern Ontario Region.

With the new NEXUS eGate lanes at Ambassador Bridge, NEXUS members crossing the border will experience extended hours of service. NEXUS members will get over 20 additional hours of service per week.

“This unique use of technology along with extended hours and the ability to open additional lanes will benefit those who are returning from the United States later in the evening,” says CTC president Dan Stamper. “We hope that this added benefit will encourage more travellers to enroll in the Nexus program.”

The CBSA will continue to work with more owners and operators to expand the installation of NEXUS eGate lanes at additional ports of entry.