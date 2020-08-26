WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new bereavement centre is opening its doors virtually Wednesday to help support Windsor-Essex families.

Julien’s House is a registered non-profit charitable organization that offers support services where people can come together for compassion and support in their personal journey through the death of a loved one.

“We offer a welcome place to support, educate and empower people through their bereavement experience by respecting and responding to each bereaved person’s unique needs,” said chair Bill Marra. “We know that a focus on mental health and wellbeing is key to strengthening our community.”

Julien’s House is offering virtual drop-in sessions for bereaved members of the community.

“When you experience the death of a loved one, you need someone to turn to that really understands. We believe in peer to peer support programs called “companioning.” We are currently offering drop in services and matching with others who have experienced similar circumstances of loss,” says Melissa Lauzon, Julien’s House project manager and Safety Village executive director.

A Zoom event Wednesday night will highlight more services, staff and new restorative activities coming in September.

“We know this is exactly what our community needs. We are happy to see it get off the ground. It’s going to help many who are struggling with loss,” says bereavement specialist and founding member Colleen Campo.

The house is names after Julien Gaudet, who died at 18 years old as a result of a traumatic brain injury suffered in car-related accident in May, 2011.